Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship rearrested

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — A former teacher in Louisiana accused of sexual misconduct with a student has been re-arrested on new charges involving the same child in a different parish.

News outlets report 34-year-old Deidre Rae Smith was booked Wednesday in Beauregard Parish on charges of first-degree rape and other crimes.

Smith was first arrested earlier this year. Calcasieu Parish spokeswoman Kim Myers said Smith was a teacher at Lake Charles Charter Academy and the alleged victim is 10 years old.

Beauregard Parish Chief Deputy Joe Toler says investigators learned some activities with the victim took place in Ragley.

Myers said the alleged inappropriate contact had occurred since the end of 2018.

Judge Guy Bradberry set bond at $1.3 million. It's unclear whether Smith had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.