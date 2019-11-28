Swiss decry ‘attack’ on local embassy employee in Sri Lanka

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s foreign ministry says unidentified men seized a local employee of the Swiss Embassy in Sri Lanka’s capital and threatened her “at length” to force her to disclose diplomatic information.

The ministry said Thursday that Swiss authorities have demanded an investigation into the “very serious and unacceptable attack” on Monday and expressed its concerns to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The ministry says in an emailed statement that “a local employee of the embassy was detained against her will on the street and threatened at length by unidentified men in order to force her to disclose embassy-related information.”

The ministry did not specify whether the employee handed over any information or provide any details about how she was detained.

The ministry has summoned Sri Lanka’s ambassador over the incident.