Suspicious vehicle prompts evacuations in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Buildings are being evacuated and streets are being blocked off in downtown Baltimore as police investigate a suspicious vehicle at a parking garage.

Media outlets reported Monday that bomb technicians and hazardous materials crews have been dispatched to the scene.

One of the buildings that was evacuated is the headquarters of T. Rowe Price and also houses the firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Stephen Luck, a security specialist at T. Rowe Price, told The Baltimore Sun that the building's fire alarm activated shortly after 11 a.m.

He said the company later told employees that a suspicious vehicle was being investigated in the garage.

People in some of the surrounding buildings have been asked to shelter in place. No one has been reported hurt.