Suspect wounded in shooting with Lincoln County deputies

MERRILL, Wis. (AP) — The Lincoln County Sherriff's Office says two of its deputies were involved in a shooting incident that left a suspect wounded.

Lt. Timothy Fischer says it happed Saturday evening on Wisconsin Highway 64 in the Town of Corning, which is just west of Merrill in central Wisconsin.

Statements from the sheriff's office don't say what led to the incident. Fischer said in one statement that the suspect was flown from the scene with injuries, the severity of which were not immediately known.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

Names of the deputies and the victim have not been released.

Fischer says the sheriff's office will not provide further updates on the investigation until Monday morning.