Suspect in Dillon homicide was kidnap victim as a teen

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Dillon man who was found dead in his cabin last week was strangled, possibly with an electrical cord, charging documents said.

Officers found Larry Coon's body on Jan. 11 between a washer and a dryer and with a bag over his head, based on a tip from a man who has since been charged with obstruction of justice, The Montana Standard reported.

Sandy Moore, 19, is charged with deliberate homicide in Coon's death. Moore's bail was set at $200,000 and a preliminary hearing in District Court is set for Feb. 13, prosecutors have said.

Christina Vanduinen, 23, who is also charged with obstruction of justice, told investigators that Moore admitted choking Coon, 49, court records said.

Neighbors had reported hearing Coon and Moore fighting frequently. It's not clear from court records when Coon died.

Public defender Walter Hennessy appeared with Moore during her initial appearance in Justice Court. He was out of the office on Thursday and Friday and unable to comment on her behalf.