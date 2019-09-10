Suspect charged exactly 7 years after shooting death

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — An arrest and charges have been announced in a cold case exactly seven years after a South Carolina man's shooting death.

News outlets report 25-year-old Timothy Ramsey was shot Sept. 10, 2012, inside his Piedmont home. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and 10th Circuit Solicitor's Office said in a news release Tuesday that 32-year-old John Luther Cody Murphy has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Sheriff Chad McBride told The Greenville News that Ramsey wasn't the intended target. He says Murphy had beef with another person he thought would be at Ramsey's house and carried out a drive-by shooting at the home to scare the other person.

Murphy is in the Anderson County Detention Center without bond. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.