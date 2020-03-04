Suspect arrested in shooting death of restaurant co-owner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of the popular co-owner of a Charlotte restaurant, police said Thursday.

Detectives arrested Terry Conner Jr., 33, on Thursday after members of the violent criminal apprehension team joined the special weapons and tactics team to find and arrest him, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.

According to the news release, Conner faces multiple outstanding warrants, including charges of murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Conner was wanted in connection with the death of Scott Brooks, 61, who owned the restaurant with his twin brother, David, and was shot while opening Brooks Sandwich Shop last Dec. 9.

At the time, police said the restaurant may have been targeted because customers must pay in cash only. It wasn't clear whether the suspects were able to take anything from the business.