Store owner imprisoned for video recording girls in bathroom

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man has been imprisoned for video recording girls in the bathroom of his West Des Moines record store.

The Polk County District Court clerk’s office says 50-year-old Robert Kuhn was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison.

Kuhn was found guilty last month of three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of invasion of privacy.

Kuhn was arrested in 2017 after a girl who had worked for him told police she found a video camera hidden on a shelf in the bathroom after Kuhn had asked her to try on dresses.

Federal prosecutors also had filed a child pornography charge but later dropped it.