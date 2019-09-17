State trooper arrested after altercation outside nightclub

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts state trooper has been charged with disorderly fighting and resisting arrest outside a Rhode Island nightclub.

An arrest report shows Brian Kilfoyle, of Berkeley, Massachusetts, had been told to leave One Pelham East nightclub in Newport on Sunday morning but he kept banging on the windows to be let back inside.

The Newport Daily News reports police were dealing with a separate incident when they saw the 31-year-old "belligerent" and harassing another officer.

Newport Detective Jason Head says he told Kilfoyle to leave the area multiple times and that he arrested him only when he became "combative."

Kilfoyle has been ordered to appear in District Court on Sept. 25.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Kilfoyle who could comment on his behalf.