State says says child's death the result of maltreatment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The death of a 4-month-old child in Rhode Island last summer was the result of maltreatment, state child welfare authorities have announced.

The boy from Providence died Aug. 25 the Department of Children, Youth, & Families disclosed in a statement Monday.

“The department initiated an investigation, and through this investigation, DCYF has confirmed that the child’s death was a result of maltreatment," the statement said.

The Office of the Child Advocate has been notified in accordance with state law.

The department had no previous involvement with the child but did have prior involvement with one of the child's parents in an unrelated case, the agency said.

No additional information was released because of the confidentiality laws, the department said.