Stabbing suspect extradited from Poland to Chicago, charged

CHICAGO (AP) — A man suspected in the 2013 fatal stabbing of his roommate has been extradited from Poland and charged with first-degree murder, Chicago Police announced on Friday.

In a news release, the police department said Mateusz Zabrzenski, 31, was returned to Chicago on Friday and was scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.

Zabrzenski is suspected in the slaying of Sarah Kresilova, his roommate who was found stabbed at least eight times in June of 2013 in the apartment on the city’s Northwest Side that she shared with Zabrzenski. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office at the time said the woman had also possibly been strangled. Police said that Zabrzenski was extradited after a witness positively identified him as Kresilova’s attacker.

Police said that Zabrzenski was arrested in Poland, where he fled after the killing.