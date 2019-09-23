Southern California driver shoots self during confrontation

SAN MARINO, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities are investigating a confrontation between two motorists that ended with one driver shooting himself.

San Marino police tell the Southern California News Group the incident occurred Sunday morning.

Police say the driver of a Mercedes-Benz pulled alongside a Subaru that was moving erratically and asked its driver to roll down a window.

At some point the Subaru driver shot himself once in the torso. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Identities have not been released.