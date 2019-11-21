South Lake Tahoe High teacher accused of sexual misconduct

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A 39-year-old high school teacher at South Lake Tahoe has been arrested on charges accusing him of sexual misconduct involving multiple students.

South Lake Tahoe Police said Thursday Nathan Crnich is accused of making sexual advances and inappropriately touching students in class.

He was taken into custody at the school and was being held in the El Dorado County Jail on $150,000 bail. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one.

Crnich was placed on administrative leave last month when staff members at South Lake Tahoe High first notified police of the allegations.

Police say they found three students, and possibly a fourth, who reported misconduct by Crnich.

Investigators say they’re looking for other potential victims. Anyone with information should contact South Lake Tahoe police at 5530-542-6100.