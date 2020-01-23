Soldotna man charged with nailing sign to Governor's mansion

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A Soldotna man has been charged in Juneau with damaging the Governor's Mansion by nailing a sign to the door.

David A. Powell, 54, is charged with misdemeanor damage of property. Online court documents do not list his attorney. He is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 27.

Juneau police estimated damage at $450, Kenai radio station KSRM reported.

Security officers reported a man hammered the sign to the mansion's front door Monday. The door is an original piece from the construction of the governor's house.

Police identified Powell with video surveillance cameras. Police did not say what was on the sign.

Powell was not in custody Thursday.