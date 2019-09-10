Social worker sentenced to jail for having sex with patient

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — A former social worker at a suburban Chicago mental health center has been sentenced to 180 days in jail after pleading guilty to a sexual misconduct charge involving a patient with a disability.

Christy Lenhardt's plea entered Friday stems from an investigation into allegations she engaged in sexual misconduct between November 2014 and July 2017 with a patient at the Elgin Mental Health Center. The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports the 55-year-old Lenhardt was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

The patient who was involuntarily committed to the facility after being found not guilty by reason of insanity for what authorities said was an attack on a police officer sued Lenhardt. That lawsuit and one filed by a second patient that makes similar allegations are pending.