Social Security worker sentenced for theft, altering records

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A Social Security Administration employee who accessed numerous accounts and falsified records so he could steal nearly $100,000 from the agency has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

Nicholas Pao had pleaded guilty in March to theft of government funds and two counts of aggravated identity theft. The 38-year-old Egg Harbor Township recently received a 34-month prison term and must pay full restitution to the agency.

Pao worked for the Social Security Administration for 10 years, handling eligibility and payment amounts and reviewing cases.

Federal prosecutors say that from December 2014 to July 2018, Pao fraudulently reinstated benefits for some people and changed their address to one he could access and pick up the prepaid debit cards issued to them.