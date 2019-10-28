https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Small-plane-lands-on-Georgia-highway-14567692.php
FAA: Small plane lands on Georgia highway
CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating what forced a small plane to land on a Georgia highway.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna landed on Interstate 75 near Calhoun around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Calhoun is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Atlanta.
Two people were aboard. WAGA-TV in Atlanta says no one in the plane or on the highway was hurt.
View Comments