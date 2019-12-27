Slovenia driver goes home to sleep off slide into reservoir

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A driver suspected of being drunk went home to sleep after his car slid into a Slovenian water reservoir with him inside and a passer-by helped him out of the vehicle, police said Friday.

The incident happened on Christmas Eve in the small northeastern Slovenian town of Radenci, police said.

Police said they received a call from a local resident who helped the driver get out of the submerged car. Officers later found the man at his home address, sound asleep.

Police have filed charges against the man and firefighters pulled the car from the reservoir, Slovenia's official STA news agency reported.