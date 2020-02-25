Sleeping girl wounded in Kansas City drive-by shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting as she slept in the bedroom of her Kansas City home, authorities say.

The Kansas City Star reports that officers were responding to the Sunday night shooting when they heard screaming coming from a nearby home. The girl was found in her bed, covered in blood. Police said an officer applied a tourniquet to arm, an act that police said helped save her life. She also suffered a less serious injury to her stomach.

She was taken from the scene in critical condition. But Police Capt. David Jackson said she has since been listed in stable condition.

Police say there were multiple bullet holes in the girl's bedroom and throughout the home.