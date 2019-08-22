https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Shot-New-Haven-police-captain-being-released-from-14370282.php
Shot New Haven police captain being released from hospital
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The off-duty New Haven police captain shot while intervening in a deadly shooting earlier this month is being released from the hospital.
Capt. Anthony Duff is being discharged Thursday after suffering gunshot wounds on Aug. 12 when he came across a shooting involving two men in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street.
Duff, who was out of uniform, was shot three times but is expected to make a full recovery.
Police say 46-year-old Troy Clark, of West Haven, was killed by the gunman, who remains at large.
Duff, a 24-year veteran of the police force and the department's public information officer, radioed to dispatchers to request backup and report he was wounded.
