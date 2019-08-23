Sheriff sees incident at coffee shop, calls police

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man was arrested after the Marion County Sheriff says he witnessed the man make an obscene gesture toward a table of people outside a Salem coffee shop.

The Statesman-Journal reports Sheriff Joe Kast was at IKE Box Tuesday when he saw part of the incident between a man riding his bicycle on the sidewalk and three people at a table.

Documents say the victim told authorities the suspect used a derogatory term that targeted his Latino background and spit on the back of his shirt. A witness told police the suspect talked about Sweden and sovereign nations.

Joshua Anderson-Justis faces intimidation and harassment charges. Officers tried to interview Anderson-Justis, but he told police he wouldn't speak to them without an attorney, although he denied riding through the area.

Anderson-Justis is being held on $20,000 bail.

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com