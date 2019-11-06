Sheriff: Murder suspect wrongly freed, caught 1 state over

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a man charged with murder was mistakenly free for days due to a clerical error.

The Commercial Dispatch reports 26-year-old Malcolm Hill was found Foley, Alabama, five days after being released from a detention center in Columbus. A Lowndes County sheriff's statement issued Monday says Hill was back at the center Saturday, and the employee responsible for the error no longer works there.

Hill and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Victoria Slayton, are charged with capital murder in a 2018 slaying. Hill was on parole for burglary and larceny at the time and initially held on a parole violation. The statement says a detainer wasn't placed on Hill for the new charge. It says jail officials are now reviewing other cases to ensure proper detainer documents are filed.

