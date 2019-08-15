Sheriff: Deputy shot, killed armed man accused of assault

BELTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a deputy shot and killed an armed man while attempting to arrest him on an assault charge.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride tells reporters authorities learned that morning the man had attempted to assault his female neighbor with a knife.

Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. J.T. Foster says deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant on the man later that day and searched the woods surrounding the man's Belton home. The sheriff says the man fled into the home and barricaded himself inside, ultimately confronting deputies with a long firearm.

The sheriff says the man was combative and "on the verge of probably firing" at deputies. The sheriff says the man was recently arrested for a separate assault on a family member.