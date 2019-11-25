Sheriff: Boy, 10, shoots friend and carries him out of home

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed by another 10-year-old boy as they played by themselves in a South Carolina home.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said his deputies are talking to prosecutors to determine what to do with the boy who fired the gun. The sheriff says the parent who hid the gun under a mattress has been charged with neglect.

Faile says the boys were playing in the Lancaster home on Nov. 15 when one of them fired the 9 mm pistol.

Faile said in a statement Monday the boy who fired the gun carried his wounded friend out of the home, but 911 wasn’t called until older children getting off the school bus found the injured child.

Faile didn’t release the parent’s name.