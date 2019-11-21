Sex offender charged in Wichita abduction, rape

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 58-year-old registered sex offender is facing five charges after he allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old girl who was walking home from a Wichita grocery store and raped her.

The charges against Anthony Craig Seymour, of Wichita include aggravated kidnapping and rape.

The Wichita Eagle reports Seymour is accused of using a knife to force the girl into his car and raping her on Tuesday. He made his first court appearance Thursday.

A witness to the abduction called 911. The girl jumped out of Seymour’s car when she saw a police car in the neighborhood after the emergency call.

Seymour is in the Sedgwick County Jail on $250,000 bond. His next court date is Dec. 5.

He previously served just over 15 years for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2003.

