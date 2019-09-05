Sentencing delayed for ex-deputies convicted in bribery plot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sentencing has been delayed for two former Louisiana deputies convicted in a bribery scheme.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports former St. Tammany Parish deputies Curtis "Skip" Keen and David Hanson Sr. are now set to be sentenced in November. The delay was granted Wednesday after prosecutors and the defense filed a joint motion requesting additional time for related pleadings.

The duo pleaded guilty in February to charges including conspiring to commit wire fraud. They created a company in their children's names in 2013 so the then-Sheriff Jack Strain could award it a no-bid contract to operate Slidell's work-release program.

They said they had funneled some of the money to Strain, who faces federal corruption and state sex offense charges.