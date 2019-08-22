https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Seattle-police-arrest-21-year-old-man-in-fatal-14370440.php
Seattle police arrest 21-year-old man in fatal stabbing
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing in the University District last week.
The Seattle Times reports police think the man knew the victim, 20-year-old John J. Miller. Police say they got into a brief argument on Aug. 14 before Miller was stabbed in the chest.
Officers found Miller's body in an alley west of University Way Northeast around 7 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect was arrested in North Seattle and booked into King County Jail on investigation of homicide.
