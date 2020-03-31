Search underway for man accused of shooting at deputies

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (AP) — State and local law enforcement agencies are searching for an Idaho man they say shot at two deputies and then fled.

Adams County Sheriff Ryan Zollman said Tuesday that neither deputy was injured in the incident near New Meadows on Sunday. Zollman said the suspect in the case, William “Bill” Pearle James, is still believed to be somewhere in the area.

The shooting happened Sunday, Zollman said, when the deputies were sent to a home near New Meadows on a report that someone was violating a protection order.

After they pulled into the driveway, someone began shooting a rifle at them, hitting one of the vehicles several times, Zollman said. An off-duty Idaho Department of Fish and Game officer who happened to be visiting a friend across the street spotted the shooter in a nearby pole barn, and returned fire, the sheriff said. That's when the shooter fled.

Zollman said James is believed to be armed and dangerous, and said if people see him they should stay away and call law enforcement.

The Idaho State Police and several regional law enforcement agencies are assisting in the search.