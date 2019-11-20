School officer: Teen suspects should be ‘passed around’ jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school security officer is in trouble over a Facebook comment he made about the beating of an autistic student in a high school bathroom.

The Courier Journal reports that Tony Howell was commenting on an article about an assault at Iroquois High. Surveillance video showed four teens following the victim into a school bathroom, where he was found lying in a pool of blood.

Howell wrote that the arrested teens should be “passed around” in prison. His comment is under review by Jefferson County Public Schools.

Howell’s Facebook profile identified himself as a district security officer, as confirmed by district documents. He told the newspaper that his comment shouldn’t be the subject of a story, saying “the real problem and story is still the bad kids and Iroquois.”

