Rhode Island man charged with killing kitten

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island man killed a kitten belonging to his girlfriend's mother then tried to blame it on a toddler.

Matthew Johnson, of Smithfield, was released on $1,000 bond after a court appearance Monday on two counts of malicious injury to or killing of animals. He did not enter a plea. He was referred to the public defender's office.

The 27-year-old Johnson was arrested Friday after an investigation that started last Tuesday when a woman called police to say she had found her kitten dead in the trash. She says she suspected Johnson because he had previously admitted kicking one of her cats and he had been alone with the kitten.

When he was interviewed by police, Johnson suggested a 1-year-old child had hurt the kitten.