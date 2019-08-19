Residents allowed to return to homes near Wyoming wildfire

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — Evacuation orders have been lifted for residences near a wildfire in west-central Wyoming.

The fire on Bureau of Land Management land near Boulder Lake, south of Pinedale, began Saturday afternoon and spread quickly, prompting officials to evacuate about 60 residences and a campground.

Sgt. Travis Bingham of the Sublette County Sheriff's Office says all residents were allowed to return to their homes Sunday evening and the campground was reopened.

There are still restrictions on some backcountry areas.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, local authorities are blaming someone shooting at an exploding target.