Reno airport will train employees in human-trafficking

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno-Tahoe International Airport is stepping up its efforts to combat human trafficking.

Airport officials announced Monday they'll implement a human-trafficking training program for all employees as part of a new partnership with a local nonprofit.

The move comes after The Children's Cabinet designated the airport a "Safe Place."

Director Kim Young says the airport is a critical safety site for children in crisis. The program targets runaways, others fleeing abusive homes and those trying to escape human trafficking.

Airport CEO Marily Mora says "Safe Place" logos will be displayed throughout the airport saying airport workers can be approached for assistance.

She says more than 4 million travelers pass through Reno-Tahoe International annually.