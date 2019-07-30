Relatives gather to identify Brazil prison riot victims

People seek information about family members who are prisoners after a riot inside the Regional Recovery Center in Altamira, Brazil, Monday, July 29, 2019. At least 57 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organized crime groups in the Altamira prison in northern Brazil Monday with 16 of the victims being decapitated, according to prison officials. (Wilson Soares/Panamazonica via AP) less People seek information about family members who are prisoners after a riot inside the Regional Recovery Center in Altamira, Brazil, Monday, July 29, 2019. At least 57 prisoners were killed by other inmates ... more Photo: Wilson Soares, AP Photo: Wilson Soares, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Relatives gather to identify Brazil prison riot victims 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dozens of relatives of inmates killed during a prison riot in northern Brazil have gathered at a coroner's office to identify the 57 victims.

Workers at the forensic institute in Altamira asked local authorities to bring in water, food and medical assistance for the anguished crowd of family members on Tuesday.

Authorities say clashes erupted Monday when the local Comando Classe A gang attacked a wing of the prison where members of a rival, Rio de Janeiro-based gang were held.

At least 16 of those who died were decapitated.

It's the latest in a long series of deadly riots at overcrowded Brazilian prisons.