Rapid City man sentenced for his role in massive meth ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man accused in a conspiracy to move large quantities of methamphetamine from Colorado to South Dakota has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison.

Authorities say 29-year-old Sebastian Hoff was one of several distributors in the ring led by Dana Faulkner, also known as Diablo. Faulkner is accused of transporting up to 99 pounds (45 kilograms) of meth to be sold in the Rapid City area in the summer of 2017.

Hoff pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 17 years and five months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised released.

The 41-year-old Faulkner, of Aurora, Colorado was sentenced last month to 25 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and branding a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.