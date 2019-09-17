RCMP official arrested after FBI, RCMP found documents

TORONTO (AP) — The head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police says the national force was working with the FBI on an investigation last year when it discovered documents that eventually led to the arrest of one of its senior intelligence officers.

Authorities arrested Cameron Jay Ortis last week and alleged he tried to disclose classified information to a foreign entity they didn't specify. Ortis had served in a civilian role as director general of a RCMP intelligence unit.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said Tuesday certain documents discovered in the unrelated investigation suggested "internal corruption."

The 47-year-old was charged under three sections of the Security of Information Act as well as two Criminal Code provisions, including breach of trust.

Lucki says Ortis had access to information from Canada's allies.