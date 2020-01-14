Prosecutors to pursue charges against owner of 61 animals

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Prosecutors plan to pursue criminal charges against a woman who had 61 animals removed from her home last week.

“We're looking into the appropriate charges," Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen told the Casper Star-Tribune on Monday.

He declined to provide details but said the charges would be related to animal cruelty.

The 45 dogs, 15 rabbits and one pregnant cat were removed from the home on Thursday, Casper police said. Police originally said 62 animals were removed but later said that was a mistake.

According to a statement from police, officers had been notified of an “animal problem” at the house on Dec. 26 and found dozens of animals were found in “extremely unsanitary conditions with obvious signs of neglect" at the time. Officers tried to work with the homeowner to come up with a way to care for all the animals but, after those efforts failed, obtained a warrant to to search the home and remove the animals.

The animals are being cared for at Metro Animal Shelter but are not up for adoption. The homeowner still owns the animals and that will not change unless she surrenders her ownership or a court intervenes, Itzen said.