Prosecutors order arrest of Bolivian ex-President Morales

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales gives a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Morales flew to Argentina, where the new center-left government said on Dec. 12 that it had granted him political asylum.

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Prosecutors in Bolivia's capital issued an arrest warrant against former President Evo Morales on Wednesday, accusing him of sedition and terrorism.

Interior Minister Arturo Murillo recently brought charges against Morales, alleging he promoted violent clashes that led to 35 deaths.

Officials say he ordered supporters to blockade cities in order to force the ouster of interim President Jeanine Áñez, who took over when Morales resigned last month after a wave of protests and under pressure from the police and military.