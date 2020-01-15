Prosecutors allege decades-long abuse by Epstein

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein donated more than $700,000 to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and visited campus at least nine times after being convicted of sex crimes in 2008, according to new findings from a law firm hired to investigate Epstein's ties with the elite school. MIT President L. Rafael Reif called the findings "a sharp reminder of human fallibility and its consequences." (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

HAVANA (AP) — A lawsuit filed by federal prosecutors in the Virgin Islands says multimillionaire sex offender Jeffery Epstein used two private islands in the U.S. territory to engage in a nearly two-decade conspiracy to traffic and abuse girls as young as 12.

At one point, the suit alleges, Epstein and associates organized a search party to catch a 15-year-old victim trying to swim away, and kept her passport to keep her captive.

The lawsuit seeks to confiscate hundreds of millions of dollars from Epstein's estate in the Virgin Islands.