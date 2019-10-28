Prosecutors: More than 220 pounds of methamphetamine seized

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say federal agents seized more than 220 pounds of methamphetamine in a drug trafficking bust in the Kansas City, Kansas, metro area.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release Monday that 14 defendants are charged in the case.

"Opioids are often in the news," McAllister said. "But methamphetamine remains our biggest drug problem in the Midwest."

Court records show the 33-count indictment was unsealed last week. Charges include conspiracy, distribution, possession with intent to distribute and interstate communications in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The government says investigators found the methamphetamine when serving a search warrant at a house in Kansas City, Kansas, where one of the defendants lives.