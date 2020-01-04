Prosecutors: Husband looked up poison prior to wife's death

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Connecticut man who's set to stand trial for the murder of his wife used his home computer to search for homemade poison recipes before his wife was shot to death.

Tolland County State's Attorney Matthew Gedansky filed a notice Monday in Vernon Superior Court that Richard Dabate Jr. conducted internet searches including “deadly over the counter pill combinations,” “fast untraceable homemade poison,” and “RICIN recipe.”

The searches were made on four occasions in July and September 2015, months before Connie Dabate was found shot to death on Dec. 23, 2015. Richard Dabate has pleaded not guilty to murder, tampering with physical evidence and making a false statement, the Journal Inquirer reported.

The murder trial is scheduled for April.

Gedansky wrote in court documents that he plans to introduce details of how Richard Dabate had an intent and desire to kill her. Also, how he convinced his wife to allow him to purchase the very gun used to kill her. Gedansky wrote in another notice that Richard Dabate vandalized his own vehicle to convince his wife a gun was needed for security .

At the time of the murder Richard Dabate was involved in an extramarital affair, and the woman was seven months pregnant with his child, according to state police.

An attorney for Richard Dabate, Trent LaLima, refuted the prosecutors claim in an email to The Associated Press.

“Mr. Dabate vehemently denies making these searches or any planning of his wife’s death, and looks forward to fighting these charges at tria l," LaLima said.