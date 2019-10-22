Prosecutors: Botched drug deal led to campground slaying

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a botched drug deal turned deadly at a southern New Jersey campground.

Ocean County prosecutors say John Mullen intended to steal Xanax from 33-year-old Thomas Applegate at the Surf & Stream Campground in Manchester on Sunday night. But they say he ended up stabbing Applegate instead.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the slaying, citing the ongoing investigation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Mullen, a 50-year-old Seaside Heights resident, is charged with murder, robbery, tampering with evidence and heroin possession. It's not known if he's retained an attorney.