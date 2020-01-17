Prosecutor: Dentist had 150 pills, 2 guns in car after crash

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia dentist who was involved in a crash has been accused of driving under the influence with two guns, 150 pills and brass knuckles.

Matthew Scott Mower, 40, had a bond hearing Thursday in Radford, The Roanoke Times reported. The crash happened Jan. 10.

Mower told officers he had a history of seizures and took several medications that day, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Annis said.

Mower was carrying a bag of 150 pills, Annis said. Mower had a prescription for all of the medications, defense attorney Fred Kellerman said.

An officer performed a field sobriety test and then moved to arrest Mower, Annis said. Mower refused to put both hands behind his back and was shocked with a stun gun twice before being taken into custody, the prosecutor said.

Mower said he worked as a dentist for about 10 years before selling his share of his Radford practice to his partners in March.

Judge David Mullins set bond at $10,000 with several conditions including that Mower not leave Virginia. Annis told the judge he would appeal, so Mower must remain behind bars, the newspaper reported.

Another bond hearing is set for Jan. 24, Annis and Kellerman said.