Prosecutor: 2 women indicted after death of beaten boy, 10

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman and her sister were indicted Friday on child endangerment charges following the death of her boyfriend's 10-year-old son, who showed signs of having been severely beaten, an Ohio prosecutor said.

Amanda Hinze, 28, and her sister, Jennifer Ebert, 25, each were indicted on four counts of child endangering in connection with injuries to the boy, Takoda Collins, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said.

Court records listed no attorneys for them.

Authorities allege the boy was abused by his father, Al Mutahan McLean, who lived with Hinze and her sister.

Dayton police went to their home Dec. 13 on a report about an unresponsive child. The boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

McLean was indicted earlier this week on charges of felonious assault, rape and child endangering. His public defender hasn't commented on the case.

Each of the three defendants is jailed on a $1 million bond. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the death but have indicated in court documents that the boy was cut and bruised and had experienced extreme abuse, including being locked naked in an attic.