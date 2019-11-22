Pregnant woman killed in random attack in central California

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — Police in central California say a pregnant woman was stabbed to death in a random attack outside her home.

The Californian reports Salinas police say 26-year-old Mariana Jurado was leaving for work Tuesday morning when 43-year-old Garrett Scheff stabbed her multiple times in a “random act of violence.”

Jurado was taken to a hospital, where she and her fetus died. Police arrested Scheff shortly afterward on suspicion of first-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately clear if has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Court records show Scheff has long criminal history involving residential burglary, drug possession, theft and other charges.

He was charged Thursday with two counts of

Monterey County Superior Court records show Scheff was declared mentally unfit to stand trial in 2015 in a previous criminal case.

___

Information from: The Salinas Californian, http://https://www.thecalifornian.com/