Postal worker dies after being shot during mail delivery

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi postal worker who was shot while delivering mail last week has died, the postal inspector said.

Sherry Ingold died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Friday night, Postal Inspector Tony Robinson told The Clarion Ledger.

Ingold was shot in the head while delivering mail along a highway in Attala County on Jan. 16. Authorities have charged a man in the shooting.

“The Postal Service is shocked and saddened by the events that occurred last week in the West, Mississippi area. We are especially grieving the loss of our postal family member, rural letter carrier Sherry Ingold, and we continue to keep her family in our thoughts," U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman Tracie Finley said in a statement.

The community rallied around Ingold by hosting prayer vigils and placing purple bows along her mail route.

In a Facebook post about Ingold's medical fight, her daughter, Kristy Ingold, wrote, “Mama I hope you're dancing in the sky, I hope you’re singing in the angels choir, I hope the angels know what they have, I bet it’s so nice up in heaven since you arrived.”

Roland Dampeer, 28, faces faces federal charges of attempted murder and assault on a postal worker. Prosecutors may upgrade the charges with Ingold's death.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail told WVTA that Dampeer had tried unsuccessfully to kidnap a woman from the Sunflower Grocery Store in Kosciusko. Ingold was delivering mail along Highway 35 North when she was shot in the head.

The sheriff said a state trooper shot Dampeer, and he was transported to the hospital and later released into federal custody.