Possessing, selling 'bath salts' drug now a crime

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in New Hampshire can now criminally charge someone for the sale and possession of the synthetic drug known as "bath salts."

Police said that certain types of drugs containing the substance alpha-PHP are now controlled substances in New Hampshire.

Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase said Monday he started noticing an increase in the number of people suffering from certain types of illnesses in 2016. He said investigators traced it back to the use of bath salts.

Police said ingesting bath salts can lead to bizarre behavior, such as paranoia and extreme strength. They said the highs are similar to using meth, cocaine and ecstasy.