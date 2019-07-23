Police wait downstream for suspect trying to swim to freedom

This undated booking photo provided by the Lake Lure Police Department, shows Jesse Lee Boyd, 38, who was arrested over the weekend on outstanding warrants accusing him of forgery or counterfeiting in Iowa, according to a news release Monday, July 22, 2019. Lake Lure, North Carolina, police say the tiki bar employee tried to evade police by jumping into a river but eventually gave himself up to officers waiting along the banks. (Lake Lure Police Department via AP)

LAKE LURE, N.C. (AP) — A wanted Tiki bar cook tried to flee authorities by swimming away in a North Carolina river, but was caught by officers waiting downstream.

A Lake Lure Police statement says 38-year-old Jesse Lee Boyd was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on warrants accusing him of forgery or counterfeiting in Iowa.

Investigators said they made a plan over the weekend to arrest him at the management office of the Geneva Riverside Tiki Bar. But they say Boyd was warned as he walked to the office and fled on foot before dashing into the Rocky Broad River.

Officers positioned themselves downstream along the banks, and Boyd eventually gave himself up.

A police statement Monday said department officials didn't know if Boyd has an attorney.