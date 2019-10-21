Police searching for man who bought phone with fake $1M bill

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say they are looking for someone who bought a used cellphone with a fake $1 million bill and then attacked a woman when he was confronted.

Scranton police say Alexis Brown agreed to sell her used iPhone 6S for $100 to a buyer she met online. When the two met, the buyer handed Brown a roll of bills. She gave him the phone and he walked away.

The Scranton Times-Tribune reports the roll contained two $1 bills, one $10 bill and a phony $1 million bill.

Brown told her girlfriend, Bonnie Wolo, about the fake bill and Wolo tracked the buyer down. When she tried to grab the phone, he punched her in the face before running off.

Brown says the buyer was between 16 and 20 years old.

___

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/