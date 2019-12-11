Police say man wanted in North Macedonia arrested in Germany

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — One of North Macedonia's most wanted criminals, who faces a 32-year prison sentence for crimes including fraud, forgery and assault, has been arrested in Germany, police in Skopje said Wednesday.

The man, identified by his initials R.B., was arrested in Hamburg last month on an international warrant, North Macedonia's police said.

The arrest followed a two-month operation involving German police and the international Interpol force. The man had been on the run since 2015, when he vanished while awaiting an appeals court decision.

North Macedonia’s police said that as result of close cooperation with German authorities, about 30 Macedonian nationals have been arrested in Germany under international warrants over the past few months. They are to be extradited to North Macedonia.