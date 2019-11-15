https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Police-say-3-injured-in-Minneapolis-drive-by-14838500.php
Police say 3 injured in Minneapolis drive-by shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say three people have been wounded after a reported drive-by shooting.
The Star Tribune reports that officers were called about 1:35 p.m. Friday to investigate a shooting at a Minneapolis residence. Witnesses told police that a group of people were gathered at the residence when an unknown suspect opened fire from the front passenger seat of a silver Toyota Camry.
The conditions of the victims weren’t immediately known. No arrests have been reported.
